Assam: Traffic Congestion from Bol Bom Yatra in Tinsukia Leads to Stillbirth

The Tinsukia district administration has come under scrutiny for allegedly failing to manage severe traffic congestion caused by the ongoing Bolbom yatra on Sunday night.
The situation has led to tragic consequences, including a heartbreaking incident in which a stillborn delivery occurred due to delays caused by excessive traffic jams in Doomdooma.
According to reports, a pregnant woman was being transported in an ambulance from Tipuk to Doomdooma. The 8-kilometer journey, typically taking about 15 minutes, extended to 2.45 to 3 hours due to the heavy traffic. The delay prevented the ambulance from reaching the hospital in time.
Adding to the turmoil, tensions flared in Makum as Bolbom yatra participants allegedly pelted stones at the police.
Sources informed that this confrontation further exacerbated the situation and highlighted the challenges faced by local police in the area.
It's important to note that the traffic problems and their impact on emergency services highlight the need for better management during large events on National Highway 37, connecting Doomdooma and Tinsukia town.