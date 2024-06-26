Assam: NIA Chargesheet Omits Titabar's Dipankar Gogoi in Plot to Target Army Camps

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four individuals, including a cadre of the banned militant outfit ULFA-I, for their involvement in a conspiracy to target army camps in Assam. The charge sheet, filed in an NIA court, excludes the name of Titabar resident Dipankar Gogoi, who tragically died by suicide after being repeatedly questioned by the police over alleged links to the proscribed organization.
Dipankar Gogoi's family maintained his innocence, asserting he had no role in the Jorhat blast, an incident he was suspected of. The absence of his name in the NIA's chargesheet supports their claims.
In light of these developments, Dipankar Gogoi's family is now calling for accountability, demanding action against the then SP Mohan Lal Meena of Jorhat, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kakoli Patowary of Titabar, and OC Lakshman Kumar Das of Titabar police station.
The NIA investigation revealed that the attacks on the military station in Lichubari, Jorhat, on December 14, which followed a similar incident in Kakopathar, Tinsukia, were part of a broader scheme orchestrated by ULFA-I. The outfit, led by SS Captain Abhijeet Gogoi alias Kanak Gogoi alias Rumel Asom alias Aicheng Asom and ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom, masterminded the conspiracy from Myanmar.
Key conspirators identified in the attacks include SS Brigadier Arunudoy Dohutia alias Arunodoi Asom. The NIA's investigations resulted in the arrest and subsequent chargesheeting of Biplab Baruah, Biraj Kachari, Achyut Gogoi, and SS Captain Aicheng Asom, who remains at large.