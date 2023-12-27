Dipankar Gogoi Suicide: Assam CM Orders High-Level Inquiry

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that a chief secretary-level inquiry will be conducted into the death of Dipankar Gogoi, the Titabor who died by suicide on Tuesday (December 26).
This comes after 24-year-old Dipankar Gogoi, a resident of GariKuri Brinasayak Gaon in Titabor, died by suicide after being questioned by the police over his alleged links to the proscribed organization United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). The interrogation was done in the wake of a grenade explosion in Jorhat on December 14.
"The Government of Assam will institute an additional Chief Secretary-level inquiry into the death of Mr. Dipankar Gogoi, son of Mr. Khagen Gogoi, from GariKuri Brinasayak Gaon, Titabar on 26/12/23. The inquiry will be concluded within 30 days," wrote chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X.
On Tuesday, Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed via X that an enquiry had been ordered into the incident by the Assam Police headquarters.
The enquiry will be conducted by IGP Eastern Range and will include a thorough probe of the procedural part, analyzing the CCTV footage of police station, medical examination reports, etc, the Assam DGP said.
He wrote on X, "Reference suicidal death of Dipankar Gogoi@Tiseng of Titabor Jorhat a day after questioning relating to recent grenade blast at Jorhat - An enquiry has been ordered by @assampolice Hq to be conducted by IGP Eastern Range into the incident, including the procedural part, analysing the CCTV footage of police station, contents of report of medical examination at the time of release after questioning etc. Assam Police remains committed to follow procedures as laid down in law while taking action against criminal and terrorist activities."
It may be noted that Dipankar Gogoi was found hanging from a tree in the tea garden behind his house. His father, Khagen Gogoi has leveled allegations against the police.
He said that his son was no longer associated with the banned militant group ULFA-I after surrendering before the authorities five years ago, further accusing the police of inhuman torture leading to physical and mental duress which his son could not take and decided to tragically end his life.
On the other hand, the Titabar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kakoli Patgiri refuted the families claims saying that Dipankar had willingly appeared before the police after being summoned in connection with the matter.
She also dismissed claims of torture saying that Dipankar Gogoi was let go after undergoing medical examination at the Titabor sub-divisional civil hospital.
Meanwhile, the medical examination report has also revealed that there was no external injury marks on Dipankar Gogoi, an outcome which has further complicated the narrative around the matter.