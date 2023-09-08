Assam: Over 30 Asian Openbill Storks Found Dead In Jorhat

In a heart-wrenching discovery, a large number of Asian openbill storks were found dead following a massive storm at a village in Assam’s Jorhat district on Friday morning, leaving villagers in shock.
While the exact number is yet to be established, sources informed that there were around 30-40 of these birds found in a lifeless state along the river bank at Bhognia village. It is suspected that the birds might have died due to heavy rain and lightning that ensued on the intervening night on Thursday and Friday.
After the storm calmed down, villagers went about their usual business on Friday morning and spotted a large number of birds lying on the ground. Some of the birds were revived after treatment but most of these birds remain dead.
A pall of gloom has descended upon the village following the tragic discovery.
The Asian openbill or Asian openbill stork is a large wading bird in the stork family Ciconiidae. This distinctive stork is found mainly in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. It is greyish or white with glossy black wings and tail and the adults have a gap between the arched upper mandible and recurved lower mandible.