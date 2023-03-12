Assam: Pregnant Jorhat Woman Assaulted By Drunk Youths

A heinous act in Assam’s Jorhat has come to the fore where a pregnant woman and her family members were mercilessly assaulted by a group of inebriated youths.

As per reports, the incident took place late at night on March 8 amid nationwide Holi celebrations. The victims were returning home to their apartment in Jorhat having celebrated Holi outside when they found the culprits at their gate.

The shocking scenes were captured on camera where the pregnant woman can be seen dragged by her hair, as the other members of the group assaulted the family members.

According to information received, the incident took place in front of an apartment at Bongal Pukhuri in Jorhat. The victim family was returning home at night when the scuffle broke out.

The culprits, around three to four men and a woman were drinking in the middle of the road in Jorhat’s Bongal Pukhuri when the victims arrived in their car. As they could pass, they had to honk at the culprits which reportedly angered the drunken youths.

In an inebriated condition, they resorted to assaulting the pregnant woman and her family and dragged the woman by her hair. The entire scene was captured on security camera footage of the apartment in Jorhat’s Bongal Pukhuri.

Later on, the husband of the woman reached Lichubari Police Station in Jorhat to register a complaint. However, according to him, the police are yet to take any action in the matter.

The husband said, “The drunken woman is a resident of the apartment, while the men were outsiders. They were sitting in the middle of the road in front of the apartment and drinking when we arrived in our car. As we could not pass, I had to honk at them after which they stopped our car.”

“As I and my wife stepped out of the car, they started to abuse us and manhandle us under the influence of alcohol. Was it a crime to honk at them and asked them to move?” asked the husband, a resident of the apartment at Jorhat’s Bongal Pukhuri.

He said, “The group then went on to assault us and drag my wife by her hair. She is pregnant and they even struck her on her stomach. The entire scene was captured on camera. I went to register a complaint by so far, there has been no action taken by the Jorhat police.”