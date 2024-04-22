Assam: Tata Nano Gutted in Mysterious Highway Fire; Occupants Escape Unscathed

In a bizarre turn of events, a Tata Nano car met a fiery fate while cruising along National Highway 37 near Tiniali, at Mahara village of Teok, on Monday afternoon.
The vehicle, bearing the registration number AS 23 M 3733, was engulfed in flames, leaving only charred remains in its wake. Miraculously, both the child and the driver who were inside the car emerged from the ordeal unharmed.
Eyewitnesses reported the harrowing scene as the small car became engulfed in flames, billowing smoke into the air along the busy highway. Prompt action from the fire brigade was crucial in containing the inferno.
The firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains shrouded in mystery. Preliminary indications imply that the vehicle caught fire while in motion.
The day prior, a similar harrowing incident unfolded on the highway in Duliajan, where a moving car suddenly burst into flames, trapping an Oil India Limited employee and a woman inside. Just as today, quick-thinking members of the public sprang into action, ensuring their safety in front of the Oil India Higher Secondary School.
The vehicle, registered under Dulu Prasad Das, an employee of Oil India Limited's mining department, displayed the license plate AS 03AE 7002. Despite the intense inferno, both occupants were successfully rescued.
The Oil India fire brigade promptly responded to the scene, extinguishing the flames and preventing a potential catastrophe. However, the incident left the surrounding area gripped by panic.