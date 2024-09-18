Assam: Teen Girl Attacked by Ex-Boyfriend with Blade in Jorhat

A horrifying incident unfolded in the Rajabari locality under the Cinnamara police station area of Jorhat, where a youth allegedly attempted to kill his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend using a blade.
The incident occurred on Tuesday when the teenager was heading to the bathroom, and the accused, identified as Rohit Rajput, attacked her by slitting her neck.
According to reports, the attack followed a recent breakup between the two. The victim, who had ended the relationship due to the youth’s disturbing behavior, stated that he had been persistently texting and calling her despite her decision to cut ties. The accused, hiding in the backyard of her residence, waited for an opportunity before launching the attack.
Speaking to the media, the victim recounted the terrifying moment, saying, “He was disturbing me a lot after the breakup. I stopped replying to his messages and calls, but he kept harassing me. On the day of the attack, my aunt saw him near the house and asked him to leave, but he didn’t. When I was on my way to the bathroom, he overpowered me and slit my throat with a blade.”
After the attack, the youth fled the scene, but the girl's family quickly informed the police. Following a complaint filed by her father, Cinnamara police arrested the accused. The injured girl, who was treated at Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), has since returned home after receiving medical care.