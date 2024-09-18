Youth Attacks Girl and Mother After Love Proposal Rejection in Assam’s Mukalmua

A shocking incident occurred last night at Khalihapara village in Mukalmua, Nalbari district, where a notorious youth, Surajit Barman, allegedly attacked a girl and her mother with a sharp weapon after the girl rejected his love proposal.
The girl and her mother sustained serious injuries in the attack and were initially admitted to the Mukalmua sub-divisional civil hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, both were subsequently referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
According to the girl's family, Surajit Barman became enraged after the girl rejected his proposal and was planning to marry another youth. In retaliation, Surajit Barman allegedly launched a violent assault on the young woman and her mother, claimed the brother of the victim girl.
“Surajit and his brother leave nearby my cousin’s residence as tenants. Last night he made an attempt to kidnap my cousin sister as he was willing to get married to her by eloping. However, my sister never ever made any commitment with him to get married, as his intentions seemed to be slightly immature for being a husband and don’t give a commitment for getting legally registered for marriage. Last night, he attacked my sister and aunt with a sharp weapon, causing severe injuries to both of them. He later escaped. We have already made a commitment with another youth along with his family members from Dhamdhama who are already willing to get the marriage solemnized socially,” said the cousin brother of the victim girl.
The attack occurred while the young girl and her mother were sleeping at home. Surajit Barman forcibly broke open the door and attacked them before fleeing the scene.
Meanwhile, the Mukalmua police have been informed and have launched a manhunt for Surajit Barman.