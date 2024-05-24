Assam: Three Minors Succumb to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome at JMCH

In a heart-wrenching incident, three minors lost their lives at Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) due to complications arising from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The victims include Tipujan from Golaghat, a child from Geleki in Sivasagar, and another from Thengalbari tea estate in Jorhat.
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, which tends to escalate during the monsoon season, manifests with symptoms such as shivering fever, seizures, diarrhea, and body ache. Children, in particular, appear to be susceptible to this illness.
Dr. Manab Jyoti Gohain, Superintendent of JMCH, Jorhat, expressed his condolences and provided insights into the tragic occurrences. He revealed that over the past three days, three minors, aged around four, seven, and five years old, respectively, succumbed to AES. These patients were admitted to JMCH in critical condition, necessitating mechanical ventilation for treatment.
Dr. Gohain emphasized the annual outbreak of AES during the rainy season and advised both children and adults to seek medical attention promptly if they experience any symptoms associated with the syndrome.
He also informed that the Jorhat's Joint Director of Health Services had already notified the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) regarding Acute Encephalitis Syndrome cases in the district.
The unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of timely medical intervention and public awareness regarding infectious diseases, especially during vulnerable periods like the monsoon season.