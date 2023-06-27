Assam: Youth Drowns To Death In Jorhat

In an incident that took place in Assam’s Jorhat on Tuesday, a youth lost his life while taking a bath in a river.
The deceased youth has been identified as Bhaiti Doley. The incident occurred in Neul village, located on the outskirts of Jorhat.
According to sources, the incident took place while a group of five friends went to the river for a bath.
Bhati's lifeless body was later recovered from the river.
Earlier on June 4, an outing to Guwahati’s Sukreswar Ghat turned fatal for a boy of probably 15 to 16 years old as he believed to have drowned in the Brahmaputra River.
According to initial reports, the youth along with his five other friends went to the ghat to take a bath amidst scorching heat condition in the city. They all ventured deep into the water while bathing in the river; however, one of them was feared drowned.