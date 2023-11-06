Assam: Youth Found Dead On Railway Tracks In Mariani

A youth was discovered dead on the railway tracks at Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday early morning.
It is evident that the youth was run over by a speeding train, however, it is uncertain if it was an accident or a deliberate move on the part of the youth.
The deceased, identified as Bitupan Karmakar, was an employee at a local bakery factory.
Following the tragic discovery, authorities including the railway police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Earlier last month, a youth lost his life after being run over by a train while he was crossing the rail track with earphones plugged in. The incident was reported near Panbari village at Bilasipara in Assam’s Dhubri district.
The youth, identified as Somesh Ali, was hit by a Lower Assam-bound train while crossing the tracks with his earphones plugged in, oblivious of the fact that the train was coming in fast. He died on the spot.