Bir Lachit Sena Protests Azad Choudhury’s Controversial Return to Jorhat Office

A rare confrontation unfolded on Tuesday at the Jorhat Municipality office involving Azad Choudhury — a controversial figure who was recently declared a suspicious citizen and evicted by district authorities — and members of the Bir Lachit Sena, a local organization.

Despite being officially barred from entering the municipal premises, Choudhury was confronted inside by Sena members, sparking protests and a heated verbal exchange.

Choudhury alleged that Bir Lachit Sena members forcibly took his mobile phone and Rs 22,000 cash during the incident. “They attacked me while I was talking inside at the Jorhat Municipal Board office, snatched my mobile and cash, dragged me out, and interrogated me about how I got tender work despite being banned. I told them to ask the officials, not me,” he said, adding that while his phone was returned, the money was not. He plans to file a police complaint over what he calls “pure robbery.”

Choudhury also pointed to legal complexities, noting that although blacklisted by the municipal board, the Gauhati High Court later lifted the ban, enabling him to secure tenders. Municipal officials confirmed they had canceled his contract license but acknowledged court intervention allowed tenders to be temporarily assigned to him. Following internal discussions, a two-member committee has now withheld all works allotted to Choudhury pending investigation.

Earlier in June, Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha had leveled serious allegations against the Jorhat Municipal Board chairman, accusing him of contempt of court. Chaliha claimed that ward member Ranjit Saikia and Azad Choudhury — whom he suspects to be a Bangladeshi national — secured 18 to 20 municipal tenders using fraudulent documents. “Despite a court order to initiate a probe, no investigation has been conducted against Saikia,” Chaliha charged, vowing to lodge a police complaint.

Chaliha further warned that Bangladeshi nationals are allegedly fomenting unrest in Jorhat’s Dhaka Patty area, demanding an immediate eviction drive to restore order. He cautioned that legal action would be pursued against the municipal board chairman if no prompt action is taken.

Following these allegations, a contentious eviction drive was conducted in June by the district administration with police and CRPF support. The operation targeted structures alleged to be illegal encroachments on government land along Kabaristan Road — including Choudhury’s residence. Municipal officials emphasized that the eviction was legally authorized and unrelated to political rivalries. “This action is not connected to any personal feud or political rivalry,” an executive member said. “The eviction had the municipal general assembly’s approval and was carried out strictly according to legal protocols.”

Repeated notices were served to Choudhury since 2016, but he allegedly failed to comply. Officials rejected his claim of leasing the land, citing no official records. Choudhury disputed this, asserting, “This land was leased to me in 2014. I paid around ₹20,000 annually as lease rent under municipal policy and submitted documents signed by 19 ward commissioners.” He also alleged improper eviction procedures and suggested political motives, stating, “The order must have come from higher up.”

This ongoing saga exposes the complex challenges in Jorhat’s civic governance — the interplay of administrative authority, judicial rulings, community activism, and allegations of political manipulation. The formation of a municipal committee to investigate the recent incidents is a step toward transparency, but restoring public confidence will require careful, impartial handling of these sensitive matters.

