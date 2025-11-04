Cracked Slabs, Substandard Work Mar Titabar Footpath Project

Allegations of large-scale irregularities have surfaced over the ongoing construction of a roadside footpath drain along the Titabar–Borholla connecting road in Jorhat district. Locals have accused the contractor of using substandard materials, resulting in poor-quality work that has already begun to crumble even before completion.
According to residents, the slabs brought in to cover the newly built drain have started breaking apart before being installed, raising serious concerns about the durability and safety of the structure. The use of such inferior materials, they claim, reflects blatant negligence and misuse of public funds.
Despite repeated complaints from residents and local organisations, the contractor has allegedly ignored all appeals and continued using low-grade construction materials across several stretches of the project. The public fear that if such fragile slabs are placed over the drains, it could lead to accidents in the near future.
“The slabs are already cracking before being fixed. Imagine what will happen once people start walking or vehicles drive over them. This is a disaster waiting to happen,” said a local resident, expressing anger over the administration’s inaction.
Citizens and local organisations have now demanded that the damaged and low-quality slabs be immediately replaced with high-grade alternatives. They have also urged the Titabar Sub-Divisional Administration and the Public Works Department (PWD) to initiate a thorough investigation and take strict action against the contractor responsible for the alleged irregularities.
Residents have warned that continued negligence could not only waste public money but also pose serious risks to commuters once the project is opened for public use.