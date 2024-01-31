Tinsukia

CRPF Jawan from Assam Allegedly Commits Suicide in Tinsukia

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Haryana.
Amid reports of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam being killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a sad occurrence occurred in Assam's Tinsukia, where a jawan from the 68th battalion of the CRPF camp in Tinsukia district purportedly committed suicide this evening.

The incident took place in Tinsukia’s Kakratali locality.

The actual reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained, informed sources.

Assam Jawan Among 3 CRPF Personnel Martyred in Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack
