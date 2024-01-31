CRPF Jawan from Assam Allegedly Commits Suicide in Tinsukia

Amid reports of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam being killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a sad occurrence occurred in Assam's Tinsukia, where a jawan from the 68th battalion of the CRPF camp in Tinsukia district purportedly committed suicide this evening.
The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Haryana.
The incident took place in Tinsukia’s Kakratali locality.
The actual reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained, informed sources.