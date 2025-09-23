Chaos in Jorhat as Fans Demand Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains; Police Resort to Lathi Charge

A group claiming to be fans of the late singer Zubeen Garg created widespread chaos in Jorhat on Monday night. Protesters blocked roads, forced shops and businesses to shut, and attacked several vehicles, severely disrupting traffic and angering local residents.

As per reports, a section of unruly youths reportedly blocked the National Highway near the Ajanta bypass, preventing vehicles from moving and restricting residents from leaving their homes. The protesters were chanting slogans such as “Jai Zubeen Da” and “We need Zubeen Da,” demanding that the singer’s mortal remains be brought to Jorhat.

Reports also indicate that some protesters earlier threatened to target the Jorhat Press Club, raising concerns about the safety of journalists. Videos of the incident have circulated widely on social media.

The situation was eventually brought under control when police intervened and used a lathi-charge to disperse the unruly crowd. Traffic, which had been stranded for hours, has now returned to normal.

The district police are closely monitoring the area to prevent further disruptions and ensure public safety.

