Jorhat Fifth-Grader Missing Since Feb 20; Family Seeks Public Help

The child's mother has asked the citizens to get in touch with her at 8099040717 If they discover him anywhere in the state.
A fifth-grade student from Khalsa Hindi High School in Jorhat has gone missing since February 20, 2024.

According to sources, the child returned home after his internal tests at school, but has been missing since he left for tutions in the later half the day.

The student's family lives on Chaliha Lane, near the Rajbari post office in Jorhat.

They have lodged a missing complaint with the Jorhat police in this regard.

In the meantime, the child's mother has asked the citizens to get in touch with her at 8099040717 If they discover him anywhere in the state.

