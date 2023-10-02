Decomposed Body of 75-yr-old Woman Found in Assam's Jorhat

The decomposed body of a 75-year-old was found inside her residence on Monday morning in Assam’s Jorhat district.
According to sources, the incident was reported in Bahona village where the body of the elderly woman was found lying on her bed.
The deceased has been identified as Anupama Dutta who was living with her mentally unstable daughter while her son lives away from them for his job.
The incident has stirred a tense situation in the area over the recovery of the body in a decomposed condition.
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and launched a probe into the matter, however, the exact cause of the death is yet to be known.
Last month, the half-decomposed body of a woman was found inside her room under mysterious circumstances in Jorhat.
The incident was reported in Bahbari area of Jorhat where the woman’s half-decomposed body was recovered from her room. The deceased was identified as Meenu Ghosh.
According to sources, after receiving foul smell from her room, the police were immediately informed about the matter and rushed to the spot. The police took custody of the body and sent her to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for post-mortem examination.