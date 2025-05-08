Devastating Storm Hits Assam's Jorhat: Schools Wrecked, Families in Distress, Powerlines Down

A powerful overnight thunderstorm wreaked havoc across Teok and Titabar in Assam’s Jorhat district, causing widespread destruction, displacing families, and plunging several areas into darkness.

In Teok, Pukhuriporia village under the Rajabari area bore the brunt of the storm. The lone primary school in the village was left in ruins, bringing educational activities to a halt. Scores of homes were partially or fully destroyed, with one family narrowly escaping tragedy after a massive tree crashed onto their house during the storm.

Braving the aftermath, local youth swung into action, clearing debris and fallen trees from roads to restore connectivity. However, electricity remains completely disrupted in the area, leaving residents struggling without power.

Meanwhile, in Titabar and its adjoining regions also faced the storm’s fury. Roofs of over a hundred houses were ripped off, electric poles were flattened, and valuable trees were uprooted, cutting off power and blocking vital roads. In Dhodar Ali, a key arterial route, transportation was paralyzed for hours due to debris.

Panic gripped residents as the thunderstorm—accompanied by relentless rain—transformed a quiet night into one of chaos. While local authorities, along with volunteers, have started clearing operations and damage assessment, the full restoration of electricity and normalcy may take several more days.

