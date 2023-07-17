Drunk Father Attacks Minor Daughter with Machete in Jorhat, Arrested

A minor girl suffered severe injuries and was brought to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) after her father allegedly attacked her with a sharp machete while inebriated on Sunday night.
The incident was reported at Dhekiajuli Tea Estate in Mariani under Jorhat District.
The accused father identified as Lalit Bauri is a resident of Kher Line in Dhekiajuli Tea Estate.
Meanwhile, the Mariani police have apprehended the father and took him under custody.
The machete used in the attack on the juvenile girl was also confiscated by police authorities.
Further investigation into the case is underway.