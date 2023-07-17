Assam: Video Journalist Killed in Road Mishap; Family Alleges Murder

In a tragic incident, the video journalist of a private satellite channel was killed in a road accident in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday night.
Sources informed that the video journalist, identified as Dhanti Hira, was heading home from Samaguri with his two other friends on a two-wheeler when they hit two youths standing on the road in Khatowal area.
In the accident, Dhanti along with his two others friends and the youths they hit with their bike were severely injured, however, before the police reached the scene, Dhanti succumbed to his injuries under mysterious conditions.
The family members of Dhanti alleged that after the accident, a group of people had beaten him up causing his death.
Later, the police after reaching the spot recovered the motorcycle and launched a probe into the mysterious death of the video journalist.
Meanwhile, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Nagaon arrived at the accident site overnight to inspect the situation.