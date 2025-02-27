Gaurav Gogoi Urges Tata Group to Introduce Direct Delhi-Guwahati-Jorhat Flight

Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi has formally requested the Tata Group’s support in facilitating a direct Delhi-Guwahati-Jorhat return flight to enhance air connectivity in Assam.

In a letter to Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on January 18, 2025, Gogoi highlighted the travel difficulties faced by residents, students, and professionals, who currently rely on long road journeys or layovers due to the absence of a direct flight.

Citing the Tata Group’s historic contributions to Assam in sectors like tea, education, healthcare, and technology, the MP emphasized that improved air connectivity would benefit residents of Jorhat, Golaghat, and Sivasagar while boosting tourism to Majuli and Kaziranga. He also noted that the ongoing expansion of Jorhat Airport and increased capacity at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 make the introduction of such a flight both feasible and necessary.

In response, Chandrasekaran, in a letter dated January 29, 2025, acknowledged the proposal and assured that it would be considered by the Air India team as part of their network expansion plans.

