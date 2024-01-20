Amit Shah Launches Book "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the much-anticipated book 'Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan' with state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries in attendance.
The event was held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati’s Panjabari.
Notably, the book is written on the life of the great Assam warrior Lachit Barphukan and is authored by Arup Kumar Dutta. The book is also translated into 23 Indian languages.
Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that the concept of the book was initially given by Amit Shah. He also stated that after the Lok Sabha elections, he would travel to all states and distribute the books.
Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, “I want to thank Amit Shah ji on behalf of the people of Assam for two things. The idea of writing the book is not ours, it is the brainchild of Amit Shah. It was his opinion to write a book on Lachit Barphukan and translate it into several Indian languages. The first phase of this process was implemented today. After the Lok Sabha elections, we have thought of traveling to all state capitals and distributing the books.”
"This book is a real depiction of the true passion for one’s community. In a bid to make the book readable by the writer community, it has been translated into 23 languages. We had offered the responsibility for the translation of the books to distinguished people in the literary field," he added.
Further, CM Sarma thanked also all dignitaries who worked hard in translating the book into other languages.
The Chief Minister stated that the statue Lachit Barphukan which was being constructed at Hollongapar in Jorhat is nearing completion.
He said, "To pay respect to the great warrior, the Assam Government is constructing a grand statue at Hollongapar in Jorhat which is nearing its completion. We are hoping that in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Assam to inaugurate the statue. We have also undertaken an initiative to prepare a drama on Lachit Barphukan in the next 4-5 months with over 5000 artists taking part."