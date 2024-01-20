Amit Shah Launches Book "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan"

The Chief Minister stated that the statue Lachit Barphukan which was being constructed at Hollongapar in Jorhat is nearing completion.

He said, "To pay respect to the great warrior, the Assam Government is constructing a grand statue at Hollongapar in Jorhat which is nearing its completion. We are hoping that in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Assam to inaugurate the statue. We have also undertaken an initiative to prepare a drama on Lachit Barphukan in the next 4-5 months with over 5000 artists taking part."