Guv Kataria Visits Assam Agricultural University

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited Assam Agricultural University and Assam Women's University on his maiden visit to Jorhat on Sunday and took stock of different activities undertaken by the universities.

On his visit to Assam Agricultural University, Governor Kataria urged the scientists and teaching faculty to direct their research to improve the yield of agricultural produce and contribute to promote the quality of life of the farmers.

He stressed on the need to pay remunerative prices to the farmers for their produce.

He further appealed to the university students to explore the realm of agro entrepreneurship asking them to become enterprising and encourage agro-entrepreneurship which not only promises financial independence but also multiplies agricultural yields

Meanwhile, upon considering Assam Agricultural University playing a pivotal role in agricultural research and the resultant growth in agricultural outputs, Kataria urged the university fraternity to spearhead the path-breaking research for the benefit of the agriculture sector and the wellbeing of the farmers.