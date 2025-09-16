Assam Sees Mass Protests Over ST Status, CAA & Demographic Safeguards

Assam saw a new round of indigenous agitations on Tuesday as thousands of people held synchronized protests in Jorhat and Rani, calling for constitutional protections, Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, and the withdrawal of policies they believe imperil the state's demographic structure.

In Jorhat, close to 20 indigenous and national organizations united in a rare display of unity, beginning a protest from the ancient Rajmao Pukhuri.

Their list of demands included:

Immediate repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) extension , which allows non-Muslim immigrants to seek Indian citizenship until December 31, 2024.

Granting of ST status to six Assamese communities.

A permanent solution to Assam’s recurring flood and erosion crisis.

Implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

Early resolution of boundary disputes with Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The protest became violent after Jorhat police tried to drive away the agitators. The protesters did not relent, however, with locals — and even women — participating in torch rallies down the streets in a brazen display of solidarity.

At the same time, in Rani outside Guwahati, the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) organized a parallel demonstration. Occupying the main road, they sought Scheduled Tribe status for the Koch-Rajbongshi people, further strengthening demands for constitutional equality.

The fresh upsurge follows the context of one of the biggest indigenous protests in recent history organized only five days prior in Tinsukia. On that day, over 10,000 Moran community members took out a grand torch rally, asking the state government to keep its promise made a decade ago to give them ST status. The rally, carried out by the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU), witnessed protesters breaking police barricades and asking Dispur to send a formal recommendation to the Centre by September 14.

"For a decade, we waited patiently, but the government's go-slow attitude has pushed us into taking to the streets," AMSU president Palindra Borah had stated at the rally.

The Moran agitation also demanded upgrading Moran Autonomous Council, established in 2020, to a Sixth Schedule body with constitutional status on par with other autonomous councils in the state.

Combined, the Jorhat, Rani, and Tinsukia movements mark a growing tide of frustration among Assam's native groups. Six groups — Morans, Tai Ahoms, Mottocks, Koch Rajbongshis, Sooteas, and Tea Tribes — have been kept in the OBC list despite repeated promises, a whole decade after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised them Scheduled Tribe status in the BJP campaign of 2014.

Also Read: Chutiyas Intensify Demand For ST Status, Call For Upper Assam Bandh On 4th Oct.