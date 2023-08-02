Jorhat Court Rejects Journalist Utpal Bora's Bail Plea In Scuffle Case

The order read, "The case arose out of an ejahar dated 14/07/2023 lodged by a woman (name withheld). It is alleged, inter alia, in the ejahar dated 14/07/2023 that she and her friends were having party in the residence of one of their friends at Malow Ali, Jorhat, where he resides in a rented house of one Sri Sanjib Bashya, during which, some persons who were around on the road, trespassed into their friend's house and began to record videos of them. The people also screamed that the victim and her friends are spoiling the environment. It is further alleged that subsequently, one journalist of a private satellite channel (name withheld) intimidated them with demand of money failing which some videos will be uploaded in media platforms."