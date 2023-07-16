Jorhat Scuffle Incidents Involving Journo Raises Eyebrows, Probe Underway

On the same day, another counter FIR was lodged by a woman who name has not been shared by the police (security reasons) alleging that she along with her friend was at the room of one Ujal Pegu on July 9 who is also her friend. Suddenly one cameraman along with police came and said the cameraman started taking their photos and videos without their consent. Later, he sent the video to various persons, harming their reputation, the complainant said in the FIR.