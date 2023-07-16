Jorhat Scuffle Incidents Involving Journo Raises Eyebrows, Probe Underway

After an incident of a scuffle at Malowali locality in Assam’s Jorhat came to the fore, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh directed the IGP in charge Jorhat to supervise the investigation stressing two significant points – 1. Dignity, modesty and respect of women and 2. Safety of media office/personnel and freedom of media.
As per the series of FIR copies shared by the top Assam cop, it was ascertained that a scuffle broke out between individuals and media personnel on July 9 and 10 in Jorhat.
At least four FIRs were registered at Jorhat Police Station of which three were lodged on July 10 and one was filed on July 14.
The first FIR was filed by a journalist of a private satellite channel of Assam, Utpal Bora, alleging that three individuals, identified as Joy Kishore Baishya, Tilak Baishya and Sanjib Baishya allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon with the intention of murder at his office in Jorhat.
A counter FIR was lodged against the aforementioned journalist by one Joy Kishore Baishya alleging that he was assaulted, harassed by members of the private satellite channel including the journalist Utpal Bora who had lodged an FIR against him. He further alleged that he was beaten up by at least six to seven members of the channel.
On the same day, another counter FIR was lodged by a woman who name has not been shared by the police (security reasons) alleging that she along with her friend was at the room of one Ujal Pegu on July 9 who is also her friend. Suddenly one cameraman along with police came and said the cameraman started taking their photos and videos without their consent. Later, he sent the video to various persons, harming their reputation, the complainant said in the FIR.
Meanwhile, the fourth FIR was lodged on July 14, where a complainant who is also a woman repeated the same incident in addition to harming of the dignity, modesty and respect of the woman.
She in her complaint alleged that while they were at their friend’s place at Malowali, Jorhat on the night of July 9, some reporters barged into their room and filmed them and tried to pull their cloths. The next day reporters from the above mentioned satellite channel allegedly threatened and asked money to settle the issue. Later, the video was again posted by journalist Utpal Bora and tarnished their reputation, the woman alleged in her FIR.