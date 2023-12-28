Jorhat Grenade Blast: 3 Youths Taken In By Police

As many as three youths were on Thursday detained by the police in connection with the Jorhat grenade blast incident that took place earlier this month.
Earlier in the day, the officials had arrested two youths for their alleged involvement in the Jorhat grenade blast, for which the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) had claimed responsibility.
Officials seized a mobile phone from the possession of the duo suspected to be involved in the matter. They were questioned by the police who continued the probe in the case.
Based on the confessions of the two youths, officials went on to detain the third youth. He was nabbed from Moran town which falls in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.
Jorhat Police informed that they took the help of Moran Police in capturing the third suspect in the Jorhat grenade blast case.
The third suspect was identified by officials as Achyut Gogoi, a resident of Jorhat's Titabor. He was traveling from Jorhat to Dibrugarh on a truck when he was intercepted by the police, added officials.
Earlier on December 14, news broke that just days after a grenade blast in Sivasagar district, an explosion occurred near the Lichubari Miltary camp in Assam's Jorhat.
As per initial reports, the sound of a loud explosion was heard near the military camp this evening after which the situation turned chaotic in the area. As a precautionary measure, the main gate of the Lichubari Military Camp was closed post the explosion, reports stated.