Jorhat: Man Jumps Off JMCH Building, Leaving Pregnant Wife Behind

A tragic incident unfolded at Jorhat Medical College on Wednesday when a man leapt to his death from the third floor of the maternity ward. The incident has cast a shadow over the hospital, where his pregnant wife was admitted for her delivery.
The deceased man has been identified as Bhaben Handique. According to sources, Handique jumped from the building and died shortly afterward.
The heart-wrenching event occurred just ten minutes before his wife gave birth to their child. She was unaware of her husband's tragic death at the time of delivery.
The shocking incident has raised concerns and prompted an investigation into the circumstances leading to the man's drastic action.