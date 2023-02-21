Jorhat

Jorhat: Police Catch Man With Decapitated Head In Bag

The Jorhat police are yet to identify the victim or locate the body. An investigation into the sensational incident has been initiated.
Lahdoigarh Police in Assam’s Jorhat on Tuesday apprehended one person who was carrying a decapitated head.

According to initial reports, the incident took place at Baghmora in Teok in Assam’s Jorhat district today.

The person was apprehended by the Lahdoigarh police in Jorhat while he was carrying the decapitated head in a sling bag. He has been identified by officials as Lohit Gogoi.

The matter is still in initial stages. The Jorhat police are yet to identify the victim or locate the body. An investigation into the sensational incident has been initiated by the police.

This is a developing story. Further details will be updated in due course.

Police in Jorhat caught a man carrying a decapitated head inside a bag
