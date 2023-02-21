Cachar: Son, Wife Injured In Attack By 60-Year-Old Mother

An elderly woman in Katigara in Assam's Cachar district attacked her own son and daughter-in-law with a sharp weapon on Tuesday, leaving the latter in a pool of blood.

According to initial reports, the 60-year-old woman attacked her daughter-in-law and her own son in a violent outburst which is thought to have resulted from a dispute over property. The victim woman’s infant child was also injured in the incident in Cachar.

This incident in Cachar comes amid the furore over the murder case in Guwahati in which the wife killed her husband and mother-in-law, chopped their bodies into smaller pieces before dumping the parts across Meghalaya.

It has come to the fore that the elderly woman was not alone in the act and was helped by her youngest son. Reports stated that the daughter-in-law was seriously injured in the attack.

As per reports, the shocking incident took place in Laxmipur section three of Katigara in the Cachar district of Assam. The elderly woman, identified as Thambal Singh, entered the room of the victim and attacked her with a sharp ‘dao’ several times leaving her bloodied.