Cachar: Son, Wife Injured In Attack By 60-Year-Old Mother

An elderly woman in Katigara in Assam's Cachar district attacked her own son and daughter-in-law with a sharp weapon on Tuesday, leaving the latter in a pool of blood.
According to initial reports, the 60-year-old woman attacked her daughter-in-law and her own son in a violent outburst which is thought to have resulted from a dispute over property. The victim woman’s infant child was also injured in the incident in Cachar.
This incident in Cachar comes amid the furore over the murder case in Guwahati in which the wife killed her husband and mother-in-law, chopped their bodies into smaller pieces before dumping the parts across Meghalaya.
It has come to the fore that the elderly woman was not alone in the act and was helped by her youngest son. Reports stated that the daughter-in-law was seriously injured in the attack.
As per reports, the shocking incident took place in Laxmipur section three of Katigara in the Cachar district of Assam. The elderly woman, identified as Thambal Singh, entered the room of the victim and attacked her with a sharp ‘dao’ several times leaving her bloodied.
Moreover, the victim’s child, grandchild of the assailant elderly woman was also not spared in the attack. Onlookers mentioned that the elderly woman’s youngest son was also a part of the gruesome attack on the family in Cachar.
Along with the daughter-in-law, the elderly woman also attacked her own son Debashish Singh and their infant child.
Meanwhile, having committed the crime, the elderly woman and her youngest son fled the scene. The injured family members were rescued by Kalain Police in Cachar who admitted them to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for treatment.
Earlier on Sunday, reports emerged of a gruesome murder in Guwahati’s Noonmati area where a woman, Bondona Kalita killed her husband and mother-in-law, chopped their bodies into smaller parts and stuffed them in a refrigerator. Along with her two accomplices, Kalita later disposed the body parts across neighbouring state Meghalaya.