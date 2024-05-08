Jorhat Police Firing: Victim's Family Alleges Anarchy, Torture

Two days after the death of a detainee in police firing, the family members represented by senior advocate Rintu Goswami on Wednesday accused Jorhat Police in Assam of torturing him and terrorizing the locals.
Addressing a press conference today, the victim's family and the counsel alleged that Kukha Kutum, the victim was tortured by the police even after he had sustained bullet wounds in the police firing.
Talking to the media, the victim's family called it complete anarchy where the police is exerting excessive force. According to the information received, the victim Kutum had been detained by the Pulibor Police in Jorhat over the theft of a water pump.
However, the police could not link him to the crime as they were unable to find the stolen item in his possession. In the early morning hours of May 6, when the victim was at a field near his residence, the police fired at him during which two bullets pierced his chest area and punctured his lungs.
Moreover, the police also did not allow the family members to visit Kutum after his detention, the family told the media in the press conference, adding that even while he was undergoing treatment, the police kept him in handcuffs.
Addtionally, the family also accused Jorhat superintendent of police (SP) of not taking the matter seriously when he was approached.
Meanwhile, they named the investigating officer in the case, Jagdeesh Das against whom they have called for strict action.