Jorhat Police Nabs 3 Miscreants Extorting Money Using Fake Pistol
As many as three miscreants creating ruckus on the national highway in Assam's Jorhat were arrested by the police on Wednesday.
As per reports, the miscreants used mock firearms to target people passing on the highway and extort money from them. They had been doing this for a long time and the police had received several complaints pertaining to the matter.
Officials said that they would mostly target vehicles carrying cattle, most of whom would be illegal cattle smugglers, and extort money from them.
The operation was carried out by Pulibor Police in Jorhat during which the trio was apprehended.
The arrested accused were identified by officials as Manas Pratim Das, Raktim Das and Ganesh Doley.
Meanwhile, officials also recovered a fake pistol from the bushes nearby, which has been seized.