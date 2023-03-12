Jorhat Pregnant Woman Assault: 4 Held By Police

Four people including a woman were booked by Jorhat Police in Assam on Sunday in connection with the assault on a pregnant woman and her family members on the night of Holi.

Days after the complaint filed by the husband of the victim woman, Lichubari Police in Jorhat detained the four accused today.

This comes after the victim family had claimed inaction on the part of Jorhat Police even after complaints were filed against the group of drunken youths who had assaulted them.

Those detained by Jorhat Police were identified as Angshuman Dutta, Babu Phukan and Sunny Phukan. The identity of the woman involved in the case has not been released yet.

The incident had taken place on the night of March 8, when the family had returned to their home in ABG Apartment in Bongal Pukhuri area of Jorhat. Upon finding the youths blocking their entrance to the apartment, the husband honked at them, which reportedly angered them.

The shocking scenes were captured on camera where the pregnant woman can be seen dragged by her hair, as the other members of the group assaulted the family members.

The culprits, around three to four men and a woman were drinking in the middle of the road in Jorhat’s Bongal Pukhuri when the victims arrived in their car. As they could pass, they had to honk at the culprits which reportedly angered the drunken youths.

In an inebriated condition, they resorted to assaulting the pregnant woman and her family and dragged the woman by her hair. The entire scene was captured on security camera footage of the apartment in Jorhat’s Bongal Pukhuri.

Later on, the husband of the woman reached Lichubari Police Station in Jorhat to register a complaint. However, according to him, the police are yet to take any action in the matter.

The husband said, “The drunken woman is a resident of the apartment, while the men were outsiders. They were sitting in the middle of the road in front of the apartment and drinking when we arrived in our car. As we could not pass, I had to honk at them after which they stopped our car.”

“As I and my wife stepped out of the car, they started to abuse us and manhandle us under the influence of alcohol. Was it a crime to honk at them and asked them to move?” asked the husband, a resident of the apartment at Jorhat’s Bongal Pukhuri.

He said, “The group then went on to assault us and drag my wife by her hair. She is pregnant and they even struck her on her stomach. The entire scene was captured on camera. I went to register a complaint by so far, there has been no action taken by the Jorhat police.”