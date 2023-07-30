Jorhat SI Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe To Let Criminal Case Slide

Amid a continued drive against corrupt government officials, a police official was caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam’s Jorhat on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the official was identified as Pranab Nath, a sub-inspector (UB) of Jorhat Sadar Police Station.
Officials informed that the tainted cop was trapped red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in exchange for giving relief in a criminal case.
Taking to X (Twitter), the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Sub Inspector(UB) Pranab Nath of Jorhat Sadar Police Station, District-Jorhat, after he accepted Rs.20,000/- as bribe from the complainant for giving relief in a criminal case @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips.”
Earlier this month, a significant breakthrough was made by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on July 21, as they apprehended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhubri Zilla Parishad, Biswajit Goswami, and his Assistant District Programme Manager, Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, on charges of accepting bribes.
The duo was caught red-handed on camera accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from two Zilla Parishad members in exchange for approving developmental projects under government schemes.
The DVAC had been inundated with complaints from the public and Zilla Parishad members, all alleging rampant corruption and malpractices within the organization. Goswami and Sarkar were reportedly demanding exorbitant amounts of money in exchange for sanctioning work at the Zilla Parishad, fueling a growing chorus of grievances against them.
Upon receiving a tip-off, the DVAC acted swiftly and devised a meticulous plan to apprehend the accused officials. Setting up a trap, the vigilant team caught Goswami and Sarkar in the act of accepting the bribe money within their office premises. The authorities also seized the illicit cash and crucial documents, which will serve as compelling evidence against the accused in court.
According to reports, this is not the first time that corruption allegations have been levied against Goswami, with numerous panchayat members and Zilla Parishad officials accusing him of being deeply entrenched in corrupt practices.
The DVAC's swift action in apprehending these corrupt officials has been commended by many, as it underscores the government's commitment to combat corruption and ensure transparency in the system. However, it has also shed light on the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the administrative machinery to effectively curb corruption.
The arrests of high-ranking officials like the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad and his assistant send a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated, irrespective of the perpetrator's position. It also serves as a stern warning to others engaged in corrupt practices that they will be held accountable for their actions.