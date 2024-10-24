Jorhat's Kumar Community Strives to Preserve 200-Yr-Old Pottery Tradition Amid Challenges

As Diwali approaches, households across India prepare for the festivities, but the Kumar community in Nimati Bhitor Kokila Kumar Gaon in Assam's Jorhat district is focused on preserving their centuries-old pottery tradition.
This 200-year-old craft has served as a vital source of livelihood for the community, consisting of approximately 120 families.
Mitali Kalita, a resident of the village for eight years, explains, “Traditionally, women here create utensils from clay, while men assist by collecting the clay. After we craft the utensils, the men help refine their shape by firing them. Finally, they take our pottery products to market for sale. Our village has been preserving this pottery tradition for around 150-200 years.”
Despite their dedication, the Kumar community faces significant challenges. The traditional livelihood is under threat as the demand for pottery declines and procuring suitable soil for crafting their products becomes increasingly difficult.
Pabitra Kalita, another resident whose family has been involved in pottery for generations, states, “Our location near the River Brahmaputra provides us with the clay we need, but the pottery market is diminishing daily. If this trend continues, we will have to seek alternative livelihoods.”
The pottery-making process is a communal effort, with women shaping the raw pots and men solidifying them through firing. However, the uncertainty surrounding their traditional profession has forced many to consider alternative employment options.
Hiromai Kalita, a long-time resident, shared, “Our process begins with collecting clay from the riverbank, mixing it into a paste, and crafting various utensils. We sell our pottery directly to customers or at markets. Despite our commitment to this craft, we face numerous challenges. I humbly request that the government provide us with adequate facilities to continue our work and preserve our heritage.”