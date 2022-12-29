Twitter Down for Third Time Since Elon Musk Takes Over

Twitter was down for several users on Wednesday for the third time since Elon Musk took as they were unable to access the site or manage messages.

According to reports, both desktop and mobile users were greeted with pop-up error messages whenever they tried to access the microblogging platform.

Several users around the world said they were getting logged out automatically while other complained that their notifications were not working.

Few were greeting with pop-up messages which read, “Error Something went wrong, but don’t fret- It’s not your fault. Let’s try again.”