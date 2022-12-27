Leopard Tranquilized After 24 Hours in Assam’s Jorhat

After continuous efforts by the forest department, the officials caught the leopard, which was creating terror in Assam’s Jorhat injuring several, on Tuesday morning after 24 hours.

The forest officials said that they had been continuing their search since yesterday at 10 am. They were successful in tranquilizing the leopard and capturing him inside a quarter.

While tranquilizing the leopard, he got injured due to which he will undergo a medical examination.

The forest department will take decision regarding the leopard after medical examination.

Meanwhile, the leopard has been taken to Regional Forest Officer’s Office and later it will be taken to Kaziranga.

It may be mentioned that at least 15 people, including three forest staff were injured after the leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighourhood on Monday.