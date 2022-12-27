Mizos Cut Down Trees on Assam's Soil at Border

Tensions resumed at Assam-Mizoram border as the Mizos cut down trees on Assam’s soil in Hailakandi district on Tuesday.
According to sources, the incident happened at Gaglachera where the Mizos entered the boundary of Assam and cut down trees.
Meanwhile, the forest department officials have arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.
Further details underway.
It may be noted that Mizoram and Assam share a 164.6-km-long border.
The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending and vexed issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933.
Starting August last year, the two states have held two rounds of talks and virtual meetings on five occasions.
They have agreed to maintain peace along the boundary and resolve disputes through dialogues.
The chief ministers of both the states had met twice in New Delhi in November last year and September this year to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute.