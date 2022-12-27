Mizos Cut Down Trees on Assam's Soil at Border

Tensions resumed at Assam-Mizoram border as the Mizos cut down trees on Assam’s soil in Hailakandi district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident happened at Gaglachera where the Mizos entered the boundary of Assam and cut down trees.

Meanwhile, the forest department officials have arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.

Further details underway.

It may be noted that Mizoram and Assam share a 164.6-km-long border.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending and vexed issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933.