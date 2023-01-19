Man Jumps off from JMCH Building, Sustains Injuries

In a terrible incident, a man jumped from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) building to attempt suicide on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the man has been identified as Jitumoni Das who jumped off the building in an attempt to commit suicide.

Jitumoni was staying at the hospital as an attendant of his wife, identified as Shewali Das, hailing from Bokakhat.

Following the incident, Jitumoni sustained serious injuries.

Interacting with media, mother of Jitumoni said, “My daughter-in-law was admitted here for delivery. It has been three since she was admitted here and her husband Jitumoni was staying as an attendant. I feel due to financial issue he might have taken this extreme step.”

Last Wednesday, a constable of the Assam police was allegedly found hanging at his quarters in Guwahati.

The deceased, identified as Romen Sutradhar, was a resident of Baksa district in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Sources said that Sutradhar was found hanging at his temporary flat located at Game village in Basistha area where he had arrived for police training.