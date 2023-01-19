Live Bombshell Found from Military Grounds in Punjab

A live bombshell was recovered on Wednesday from a military ground in Punjab’s Ludhiana. This was informed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harpal Singh.

The live bombshell was recovered in Khanna city and team of Jalandhar rushed to the spot to defuse it.

Singh said, “A live bombshell has been found in Khanna’s military ground in Ludhiana. A team from Jalandhar has arrived here to defuse it.”

Further details are underway.

Earlier on January 3, a bomb squad reached the spot where a bomb was found near state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house to diffuse a live bombshell found near the latter's residence.

Additional Director General of Punjab Police AK Pandey, who is also security chief of the Chief Minister, said they had informed the Army also about the recovery of the bombshell and that there was "no risk".

He said the misfired bombshell has been found in bushes in Rajindra Park and that the place is near shops of scrap dealers.