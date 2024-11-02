Massive Fire Guts Commercial Area in Assam's Jorhat, One Charred to Death

A devastating fire erupted around midnight in a commercial area near Bhogdoi Masjid in Jorhat, resulting in the tragic death of one person.
The victim, identified as Sushil Rai from Bagaha, Bihar, was asleep when the flames tragically engulfed him. Employed at the business and residential establishment owned by Vikram Kundaliya, Rai died on the spot, his death later confirmed by his son-in-law.
The fire is believed to have started in a grocery store within Kundaliya’s establishment before spreading to multiple neighboring shops.
More than ten fire tenders were dispatched to contain the flames, which burned for several hours before being brought under control around 4 am.
While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, initial investigations suggest firecrackers may have sparked the incident.
The fire authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, and further updates are awaited.