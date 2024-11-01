Firing In Delhi's Shahdara Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured

Amid Diwali celebrations in Delhi’s Shahdara on Thursday night, two gunmen opened fire on a family, killing a 40-year-old man and his teenage nephew while injuring a young boy. The incident unfolded outside the family’s residence in the Farsh Bazar area around 8 pm, leaving the neighbourhood in shock.
The victims have been identified as Akash Sharma, known as Chottu, and his 16-year-old nephew, Rishabh Sharma. Akash's 10-year-old son, Krish Sharma, was also hit and is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. According to police reports, the attackers approached the family, who were celebrating Diwali outside their home, and shockingly, touched Akash’s feet before drawing their weapons and opening fire.
Delhi Police received a distress call at approximately 8:30 pm, prompting officers to reach the scene, where they found evidence of the brutal assault. "The team found blood at the spot," an official reported, describing the grim aftermath of the attack. Emergency services rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where Akash and Rishabh were declared dead on arrival, while Krish remains under medical care.
Police are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting, with initial findings pointing towards personal enmity as a possible cause. Authorities have indicated that they will take statements from family members and eyewitnesses to gain further insight into the tragic event.
As the suspects remain at large, the police are intensifying efforts to track them down, vowing to bring justice to those affected by this brutal attack.