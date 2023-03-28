Missing Person Alert For Jorhat School Student

A school student has gone missing in Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday morning, his family members said.

The missing youth, identified as Nayanjyoti Chetia, is a student of standard IX at Kalyani Balya Bhawan school located in Hukimara Gaon area of the district.

According to his family members, Nayanjyoti had gone for his daily tuition early in the morning at 6 am today, after which he went missing.

He was last seen wearing a sky blue sweater, his family informed.

Father’s name – Bubul Chetia

Mother’s name – Gitanjali Chetia

If anyone finds his whereabouts, kindly contact the following mobile numbers – 7002705910 / 9365650437