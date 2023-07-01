Assam Police Constable Found Hanging at Nellie Outpost In Jagiroad

A constable of the Assam police was allegedly found hanging at a police outpost at Jagiroad under Morigaon district on Saturday morning.
The deceased constable has been identified as Sani Nath, hailing from Hailakandi district.
Nath was allegedly found hanging on a porch behind the barracks of Nellie police outpost, sources informed. It is learned that the now deceased cop had joined the service only three months ago.
The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be established. Authorities have reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
An investigation into the matter has been initiated.
Earlier this year, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan died by suicide following a family dispute in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The incident took place in Kampur where the jawan, identified as Sanjeeb Lashkar, hanged himself from a fan inside his room.
Lashkar’s family alleged that for several days he and his wife, Sweety Raja Lashkar, were having personal conflicts due to which she was living away from him for a long time at her maternal family’s home in Jajri area.
The duo got married 15 years ago and was parents of a single child.
Later, the police arrived at the scene and made arrangements for post-mortem examination.