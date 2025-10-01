"People Must Remain Vigilant": Zubeen's Sister After Shyamkanu & Siddhart's Arrests

At a public tribute held in Jorhat, the late legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, addressed the media, expressing both relief and gratitude over recent developments in the ongoing investigation.

“We are happy that arrests have been made and that the investigation is moving in the right direction,” Palmee said. “We are fully supporting the police, CID, and the government in every possible way. The guilty must face due punishment, and the people should remain vigilant—justice will be served soon.”

She spoke emotionally about her brother’s deep connection to Jorhat. “Jorhat is our home, so he had to be brought here—and we made it happen. The people of Jorhat, with warm hearts, love, and patience, have been waiting. Seeing the tributes and the way everything has been arranged makes it feel as though he is still with us.”

Recalling cherished memories, Palme added, “We grew up here, sharing countless moments of dance and music. Jorhat holds so many memories for us, and today we honor him in the place he loved and belonged to most.”

It may be mentioned that Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi also arrived in Jorhat today to pay their respects to Assam’s musical icon, the late Zubeen Garg.