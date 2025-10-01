Thousands Pay Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg Amid Rain at Jorhat

Braving heavy rainfall, thousands of fans, friends, and well-wishers gathered at Jorhat Stadium on Wednesday to pay their final respects to Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, as part of his 13-day Adhya Shradha ceremony. The late singer, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, is being honored in the city where his musical journey began.

The ceremonial rites, organized jointly by the Assam government and Jorhat district administration, began early in the morning and will continue until 4:30 PM, allowing citizens ample opportunity to pay homage to the legendary artist. Garg’s ashes were brought to Jorhat and placed at a public venue, remaining accessible to fans until October 4.

The ritual program is inclusive and deeply spiritual, featuring prayers across religions, chanting of holy names, recitations from sacred texts, and live musical performances. In a unique tribute, several artists present at the stadium are creating live paintings of the late singer, capturing his life and legacy on canvas as fans gather around to witness the homage.

Despite the persistent rain, the atmosphere was charged with emotion, reflecting the immense love and admiration Assam holds for Zubeen Garg. The massive turnout underscores the profound impact he had on the state’s cultural and musical landscape, and the city of Jorhat transformed into a space of collective mourning, remembrance, and celebration of a life that touched millions.