Rs 8–9 Lakh in Zubeen’s Name: What Happened After “Dadai Phone Korisile Niki?”

Shocking allegations have emerged against Siddharth Sharma, manager of the late singer Zubeen Garg, for allegedly misusing funds collected in the singer’s name during his 50th birthday celebrations. The revelations come from the Jorhat Zubeen Fan Club.

Zubeen Garg’s 50th birthday was celebrated in Jorhat on November 18, 2022, with grand fan club events that included a massive cake-cutting ceremony and an evening performance by the singer at the JDSA Ground, attended by thousands of admirers.

A member of the Jorhat Zubeen Fan Club said that during the birthday preparations, Siddharth Sharma allegedly made a call to a businessman in Guwahati and asked, “Dadai Phone Korisile Niki?” (Did Zubeen call you?). While the reply from the other side was unclear, Sharma reportedly told the businessman that they were arranging a birthday celebration for Zubeen and asked how much he would contribute. Allegedly, Zubeen had suggested Rs 2 lakhs, but Sharma negotiated it down to Rs 1.5 lakhs. The fan club member claims that Sharma repeated this with multiple individuals, who sent money to his account without confirming with Zubeen himself.

The fan club member added, “I saw with my own eyes that he had collected funds amounting to Rs 10 lakhs in just 10 minutes. He gave me Rs 60,000 for pandal-related works, and a few other amounts were used for hotels and other purposes. He had misused funds collected in Zubeen Garg’s name for sure up to Rs 8–9 lakhs.”

The Jorhat Zubeen Fan Club has officially brought this matter to public attention, calling it a serious breach of trust and misuse of funds.

It may be mentioned that the revelations have sparked outrage among fans, many of whom feel betrayed by someone entrusted with organizing events in Zubeen Garg’s name.

