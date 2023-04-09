Suspected Rhino Poacher Held in Assam’s Jorhat

A suspected rhino poacher has been apprehended in Assam’s Jorhat district, reports emerged on Sunday.

The suspected poacher, identified as Subhash Choudhury, was apprehended from Hatihal area in Teok.

Based on information gathered over phone call from a rhino poacher apprehended in Bokakhat, Choudhury was held on suspicion of having some links with rhino poachers.

After apprehending Choudhury, Teok Police handed over his custody to Bokakhat Police where is being interrogated.

On April 3, Assam police apprehended three rhino poachers and seized a rhino horn from their possession in Dhemaji district.

The arrested trio was identified as Bheem Doley, Ram Mili and Jon Pegu, all hailing from Dhokuakhana under Lakhimpur district.

Sources said that the trio was nabbed during an operation at Gogamukh area in Dhemaji.

The seized rhino horn weighs 950 grams and has a length of 8 inches, sources further informed.