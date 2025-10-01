Gauhati Press Club Elections Put on Hold as Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg

In the wake of the untimely passing of beloved music icon Zubeen Garg, the Gauhati Press Club Election Committee has announced the indefinite postponement of the 2025–27 elections.

Earlier, the committee had postponed voting from October 10 to October 25 following news of Zubeen Garg’s death. Now, citing the continued mourning across Assam, the elections have been delayed without a new date.

“The people of Assam are still grieving the loss of Zubeen Garg, and journalists, including members of the Election Committee, have not yet moved past this grief,” the committee stated in a notification dated October 1, 2025.

“Considering the prevailing emotional environment, it is felt that the appropriate conditions for conducting the elections have not yet been established," it added.

The committee also acknowledged that indefinitely delaying a democratic process is contrary to democratic principles but reassured that a new election date will be announced once the situation is deemed suitable for a fair and respectful voting process.

