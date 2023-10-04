Mariani Zilla Parishad Member, Associates Freed After Being Held Captive In Nagaland

A member of Mariani Zilla Parishad, along with two associates, were reportedly held captive by an individual in Nagaland on Tuesday. The trio had traveled to Nagaland for business-related matters, but their trip took a distressing turn when they were allegedly taken against their will.
According to sources, the three of them were held captive by a man, identified as one Benjamin, at his house located at Maklumba area under Nagaland’s Mukokchung district for reasons yet to be ascertained.
The imprisoned Zilla Parishad member has been identified as Pradip Dutta. He along with two associates had arrived in Nagaland for business purposes. It is however unclear as to how things escalated and subsequently ended up in a state of captivity.
On Wednesday morning, a team of Mariani police reached the scene and the trio was finally let go.
The motive of the captor is yet to be established.